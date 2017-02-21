Pure Magic! The Before and After Makeup Transformation of This Grandma Will Leave You Speechless | Photo

A photo making the rounds on social media, showing an old woman’s before and after makeup session, has gotten people talking.

This is the photo that has caused quite a stir online.

The photo shows an old woman before and after she had sat down under the magical touch of a good makeup artist.

The photo is divided into two parts; one part showing how she looked before the makeup and the other showing how she looked afterwards.

In the first part, she is seen looking quite worn out and darker; truly old woman. However, in the second part, her face is a sharp contrast to her former self. She is seen glowing and euphotosc with her face looking fairer and younger.

Many social media users, while reacting to the transformation insisted that they will never marry any women unless they have seen exactly what she looks like without some makeup.

What do you think of the old woman’s makeup?