Qatar Airways Plane Tyre Explodes At Lagos Airport

The tyre of a Boeing 767 aircraft belonging to Qatar Airways exploded while attempting to take off at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

The aircraft, which had hundreds of passengers on board, was said to have initiated take-off on the runway 18 right of the airport when the incident occurred at about 3pm.

The captain of the Dubai-bound aircraft was said to have been given a clearance to take-off, and the aircraft was already about to gather speed when suddenly one of the tyres exploded.

The pilot later stopped briefly before he taxied the aircraft back to the terminal where it had earlier departed from.

One of the passengers, who did not give his name, said everyone on board panicked and prayed aloud until the aircraft finally came to a stop.

The plane is currently parked at one of the hangers of the airport awaiting repairs and certification.

Source: Punch

