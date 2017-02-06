Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Queen Elizabeth II becomes first British monarch to reach the Sapphire Jubilee

Yinka Agunbiade February 6, 2017

The Queen Elizabeth II has made history as the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee.

February 6, the anniversary of the day she became Queen, marked 65 years of her reign.

There are no grand festivities planned to mark the head-of-state’s new milestone.

However, to commemorate the anniversary of the monarch’s accession to the throne a David Bailey photograph taken in 2014 has been re-issued.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by photographer David Bailey.

The portrait shows the Queen wearing sapphires, the 65th anniversary gemstone, given to her by King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

The necklace is made of 16 large oblong sapphires surrounded by diamonds and dates from 1850.

The Queen is not due to be out and about on official engagements on the landmark day.

As is usual on Accession Day, she will be spending it privately at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

