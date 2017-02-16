Real Madrid boss Zidane hails Toni Kroos after Napoli win

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane singled out Toni Kroos for special praise after his side’s Champions League win over Napoli last night.

Napoli took the lead through Lorenzo Insigne after just eight minutes at the Bernabeu.

But Real bounced back thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro to claim an impressive 3-1 win.

They now have one foot in the quarter-finals and are on track to retain Europe’s premier trophy.

And Zidane was particularly pleased by the performance of Kroos, who put the holders ahead in the second-half.

He told UEFA.com: “Kroos likes to arrive late in the box and we spoke about it recently.

“He has the capacity to run more both defensively and attacking.

“He has brilliant feet and can score from those kind of positions and I’m very pleased for him.”

