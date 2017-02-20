Recession: Nigerians May Stop Enjoying Skype, WhatsApp Calls

Following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s move to halt the increase in data tariffs offered by Telecommunications companies in Nigeria, Nigerian Telcoms companies have been said to be opting for other drastic steps to boost revenue.

With the current plague of economic recession sweeping through the county, Telecoms firms in Nigeria have been reported to be making moved to end revenue loss over international calls by blocking internet subscribers from accessing some voice over the internet services including Skype.

According to Punch, it is believed that the move will help the Telcoms companies to hit a revenue target of N20trillion.

News source reported that internet subscribers will be suspended from making voice and video calls via WhatsApp, Facebook and other over the Top services.

Speaking on the move by Telecoms firms in Nigeria, a manager at one of the firms told Punch, “It is an aggressive approach to stop further revenue loss to OTT players on international calls, having already lost about N100tn between 2012 and 2017.

“If we fail to be pro-active by taking cogent steps now, then there are indications that we may lose between N20tn and N30tn, or so, by the end of 2018.”

The manager further revealed that the voice and video calling features offered by the applications are eating deep into the revenue base of Nigerian telecos by more than 50 percent.

