Released! Here Are The 9 Golden Tips That Made Aliko Dangote The Successful Billionaire That He Is

Aliko Dangote has become a household name in Nigeria due to the height of success he has climbed.

If you are a thoroughly bred Nigerian, then you will understand that everyone dreams of being accorded the level of respect Dangote is being given in the society and outside it.

Being the owner of the Dangote group which produces a wide range of household commodities in Nigeria and other African countries is no joke. Dangote’s net worth is estimated to be about US$12.5 billion with Forbes magazine ranking him as the richest man in Africa and the 67th richest man in the world.

The 59-year-old man hails from Kano state and is the great grandson of Alhaji Alhassan Dantata, the richest African as at 1955 when he died. Dangote had always had an inkling for business and as cultivated the habit of buying and selling at a tender age.

Dangote group started as a small trading firm in 1977 and has become a multi-trillion naira conglomerate in Africa. The Nigerian billionaire has invested in food processing, cement manufacturing, and freight services. His company has dominated the sugar market in the country as he is the major supplier to the country’s soft drink companies, confectioners and breweries.

With all these, it is agreeable that Dangote is a business man whose life and style as with regards to business can be emulated. He started his business empire with a loan he got from his uncle and today, he represents a business force that everyone wants to reckon with.

A considerable percentage of the Nigerian stock market is being controlled by his companies. This is a quite a reputation that took years of hard-work and dedication to build.

The golden tips shared by the Nigerian billionaire will help lots of youth get their bearing in life.

He is considered to be a model to many young ones. Adekunle Gold’s ‘Pick up’ is a proof of this as thousands of Nigerians sing his lines to remind God that they want to be as successful as this business tycoon. Dangote shares and understands the dreams of many Nigerians; thus, he does all he can to give them useful tips that will make them break out and become successful too.

Check out the golden tips he shared for those who want to have his kind of success below:

1. Consistency

The highly respected Nigerian billionaire has advised people to be consistent with whatever they do. Jumping from one business to another without recording any remarkable success is lethal.

2. Listen to people

One of the key points recommended by Aliko Dangote to those who want to be successful in life is listening. You have to be able to listen to people and learn from them. It will help you get acquire knowledge from different streams.

3. Think ahead

This golden tip can also be translated to mean planning ahead. You will be successful only when you start to think of the future and make plans to make that future happen.

There should be series of steps planned while thinking ahead. Having the mentality of ‘crossing the bridge’ only when you get there is not good enough.

You should start thinking of ways to overcome the challenges you have. Thinking ahead will help you get rid of competition.

4. Have a business vision

Striving to be successful will be a waste of time if you do not have a business vision. What do you want to do? What business will make you successful?

5. Stay focused

Aliko Dangote stated this as one of the useful tips of success. You should keep your eyes on the goal and prize. Avoid distractions and things that will make you lose focus on the dream or business.

6. Have the right information

Venturing into a business without having clues about the pros and cons is not a good move. Dangote said he has never invested in any business without having substantial information about the business.

Do not be goaded into making the wrong business decision simply because you do not have the right information.

7. Have a big idea

Thinking big should not be a problem as you have nothing to lose. According to Dangote, you only have one head and it does not matter whether you think big or small. Nobody pays for thinking big. You should not limit yourself with the very thoughts you conceive.

8. Your name is an asset

While struggling to be successful in life, you should be conscious of the moves you make. Do not ruin your integrity while trying hard to rise.

The brand you want to build has to be scandal-free. Your name and the company is a major asset that has to be protected.

9. Have strategic plans

Having a business idea is not the same as having plans that can see it to fruition. You must develop strategic plans that will help you launch your business idea. While at it, it important for you to only do businesses that you understand.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: