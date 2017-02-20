I Was Richer Than RCCG As Lecturer – Adeboye

The general Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, (worldwide) Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that he was richer than the ministry as a university lecturer back then.

Adeboye, who took over the ministry, following the demise of its founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, said the church’s total income then was about half of his salary as university lecturer.

The soft-spoken preacher, who was ministering during a three-day special programme to end the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer period at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, said the ministry was not financially buoyant before he came on board.

His words, “When God called me into full time ministry, I must tell you the truth, I was afraid because things were rough. I knew poverty when I was young but I became a university teacher with the belief that my days of poverty were gone.

“When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people.

‘’I was really afraid but God gave me one promise. He said do not worry my son, I will be with you. If you are wondering why my case is different, it is because God told me that He will be with me and He has been faithful to His promise.”

Source: Dailypost

