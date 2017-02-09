Rivers Rerun: PDP Tackles Police On Panel Report

The national leadership of the People Democratic Party on Wednesday asked the Police to tell Nigerians where the money given to the security agencies during the rerun election was being kept.

The Chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, stated this while reacting to the report of the police panel, which investigated the December 10 legislative elections in Rivers State.

The panel, had, while submitting its report to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Tuesday said that it recovered N111m from some Independent National Electoral Commission officials, who were allegedly bribed by the Rivers State Government with N360m

Reacting to the allegations, Makarfi said it did not believe in the report the panel presented to the IGP, arguing that the panel ought to tell Nigerians where the money allegedly given to the security agencies by the “other party” was being kept.

He said, “They brought some money out, displayed it on the table like a film. They said they confiscated the money from INEC officials. What of the money from security agencies offered by the other party? That is not recoverable?”

He said it would be wrong for the government to be destroying public institutions in the country, warning that such institutions must be freed from individuals in government.

Meanwhile, INEC has said that it has not received the report of the police panel which recovered N111:3m from some of its personnel in the Rivers State rerun.

The Chief Press Secretary to the President of INEC, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, told one our correspondents on Wednesday that the commission had not received the report from the commission.

He said, “We are yet to get the police report, thank you,”

A top officer of the commission had said on Tuesday that the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, was embittered by the police indictment of some of the commission’s officials in the bribery scandal.

The source had said that the leadership of the commission was determined to flush out those indicted in the scandal.

However, a member of the panel confided in one of our correspondents that the panel would give copies of the report to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the Department of State Services and INEC.

The source added that it was the office of the AGF that would act on the report.

Source: Punch

