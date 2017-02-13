Rivers State Governor, Wike Honoured with Special Title as the ‘Apostle of Peace’ by CAN | Photos

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been honoured by the Christian Association of Nigeria with the title of Apostle of Peace.

According to Politicngr, Wike promised CAN that the State Government will establish Ecclesiastical Courts to handle Christian matters across the state.

He said it while addressing Christians at the Civic Centre, Port Harcourt on Saturday after his investiture as the “Apostle of Peace “ during the Rivers State Peace Campaign organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Governor Wike informed that the State Government has already submitted the bill for the creation of the Ecclesiastical Courts to the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He noted that Ecclesiastical Courts will work alongside the Customary Courts to tackle issues directly affecting Christians in their daily lives.

The governor said: “Other states have courts that handle their different religious issues. I want to reiterate that Rivers State is purely a Christian State. Therefore, issues that affect Christians must be tackled in legal ways that promote peace”.

Wike revealed that the Rivers State House of Assembly has amended the relevant law that permits the State Government to give grants to churches to improve the facilities in their schools.

Rivers State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Rev Isaac Anyanasikike said that the State Peace Campaign is aimed at consolidating the gains of peace in the state.

He lauded Governor Wike for building peace across the state through his successful implementation of the State Amnesty Programme and his support for the security agencies.