Too Romantic! Here are Lovely Quotes to Set You in Valentine’s Mood

Have you been scratching your head, thinking about what to say to literally make your lover weak in the knees, or melt his/her heart? Try any of these lovely quotes!

For her…

• Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you. One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you.

• Even though Valentine’s day costs a lot more with a girlfriend, you are the one girl in this world who is totally worth it.

• Falling in love is like looking at the stars. If you pick one out of the billions and stare at it long enough all the others will melt away.

• A day without you in my life should never come and even if it does, let that be the last day of my life.

• A day without you is a day without sun, a night without you is a night without moon; a life without you is a life without life.

• I do not think often, I do not think much, but when I do, I think of you only.

• Sending you a load of kisses, a ton of hugs and all the love in this world on Valentine’s Day.

• You walked in, and the sun broke through the clouds. Suddenly, life was worth living, and it became this big adventure. Thank you for being part of my life.

• Curved high on a mountain, covered deep in dew, I saw these words… I LOVE YOU!

• Every moment I am not without you, my tears fill the ocean blue.

• God has created you only for me, because he knows no one can love you more than me!

• I am lucky to have a girlfriend who is beautiful, fun, smart, and crazy enough to go out with me.

• I am wondering how I got so lucky to have you as a girlfriend.

• Your smile sets my heart on fire.

• I have seen angels in the sky, I have seen snowfall in July, I have seen stars falling apart, but I haven’t seen anyone like you.

For him…

• No other relationship in my life could compare to the love we share. I’m enamored by your tender touch and your ravishing romance. Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing love!

• You are a haven for my heart, a refuge for my soul.

• I consider myself to be the luckiest woman on this Earth and it’s only because I have found the most precious jewel of this world. It’s you, my love. You are the only thing that looks good on me.

• I couldn’t think of anything better to write in your card than the truth. I love you!

• I love my life because it gave me you. I love you because you are my life.