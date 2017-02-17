Rosabon Valentine’s Promo – First Winner Alert!

Alabi Olayinka, a customer who has a Rosabon Treasury Note – RTN account is the lucky customer who gets to enjoy a TWO NIGHT STAY for TWO in a luxurious hotel, all expense paid by Rosabon Financial Services.

expressing her delight, Olayinka said “I am very excited to be the first winner in this promotion. I want to appreciate Rosabon Financial Services for their efforts to continually please their clients.”

The Rosabon Treasury Note, RTN is a flexible tenor-based placement, offering highly competitive interest rates for individuals and corporate groups. It is targeted at self-employed and working class individuals, corporates, and small to medium businesses

Did you miss out on the first draw, no problem! To allow for more participation, the promo which was supposed to end on 15th February now runs till 28th February, 2017.

Now is your chance to claim those gift vouchers and household appliances up for grabs!

To be a part of this, all you need to do is:

Apply for a Loan (Personal Loan, Quick Loan, Rental Loan, Education Loan or Credit Cash Back )

Get on any of our Treasury plans ( RWIN, RTN, REAP, RABAN and RPN)

Provide necessary documentation

On loan approval and disbursal/confirmation of fund placement, you get to enter the raffle draw for the week and who knows, you might just be our next lucky winner!

This promotion is open to all new and existing customers that apply (and approved) or subscribe to any Rosabon Treasury and Credit product in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri and Abuja while the promotion lasts.

For more information, please visit our website: www.rosabon-finance.com, send a mail to [email protected] or call our customer service representatives on 08150880038, 08150880039 (Lagos), 08150991085(Abuja), 08150880082 (P/Harcourt) and 08036485861 (Warri)

*Terms and Conditions apply!

