A Professor of Clinical Psychology has advocated the psychological assessment of r*pe perpetrators for appropriate treatment rather than keep them under the police or prison custody for a long period of time because they are mentally sick.

Delivering the 3rd in the series of inaugural lectures of Redeemers University, Ede titled: “The Masquerade of a Sweet Poison: Occupational Psychopathology” in Ede, Professor Ebenezer Olutope Akinnawo said that the abnormal behavior may be linked to the result of hard economic condition experienced in the period of economic recession.

He also recommended that r*pe victims, after physical examination and treatment should be referred to a Clinic Psychologist for Psychological/Assessment and appropriate psychotherapy.

Besides, he recommended that a realistic National Economic Policy that will reduce the present level of unemployment and consequent financial handicap that would reduce the rate at which young ladies engage in commercial s*x be put in place.

The Psychologist who identified ‘Work’ as ‘Sweet’ also sees it as ‘Poison’ when caution is thrown to the wind adding that though Work is desirable, it is injurious to human health physically, socially, spiritually and psychologically when the conditions are not flexible enough to accommodate human values and dignity.

He contended that knowledge of psychology, if appropriately applied can solve all human problems, including those arising from work conditions and environment.

Akinnawo gave the statistics of patients who visited the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta, from January to December 2015, as 26,050 Outpatient Clinic, 2,526 Child and adolescent, 354 Corporate Patients adding that the number is nothing to write home about when compared to those who patronize herbalist and spiritualist for treatment.

He said, recent study revealed that about 64 million Nigerians manifest psychological disorder, saying only few Nigerians sought assistance from orthodox mental health institutions.

According to him, “our study on the health seeking behavior of Nigerians reveals that most of the patients seek help from traditional healers and religious centers rather than health institutions.”

He however said, as the first Occupational Psychopathologist in Nigeria, he was able to determine alongside his colleagues, the prevalence of psychopathological symptoms, and establish job hazards and stressors in major occupation groups in Nigeria.

While appealing to Nigerians to take it easy while at work he reminded them that work place will surely outlive every worker adding that no work place devotion without personal health care and care for family is worthy of engagement.

Source: Leadership

