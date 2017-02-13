Monday , 13 February 2017
Sad News! Popular Singer and West African Idols Star, Eric Arubayi is Dead…See Details

Deolu February 13, 2017

Idols West Africa star who is a popular Nigerian musician has passed away in his early 30s after falling ill.

Nigerian gospel artiste and the 3rd runner up at the Idols West African, Eric Arubayi is dead. He died after a brief illness. Eric who is believed to be in his early 30s, reportedly died on Saturday at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital.
He was rushed to the hospital early this week after he fell ill. He is survived by his wife of three years, Chinonso, and a child. Eric was the 3rd runner up, Idols West Africa season 1, won by Timi Dakolo.
Watch Eric Arubayi sing:

Source: Tori

