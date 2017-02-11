Very Sad! Shortly After Returning To Nigeria, 24-Year-Old Ukraine-Trained Medical Doctor Dies (Photos)

Tears flowed freely on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Warri, Delta state at the burial of a fresh 24 year old Nigerian medical doctor, Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih.

Nancy graduated on June 24, 2016 from Ivana-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine. Dr. Nancy returned to the country immediately after her graduation and completing all necessary requirements for her certificate.

But she died on January 31, 2017, after a brief illness, and was buried on Monday 6th February.

More photos below:

Source: Naijaloaded

