Scores Of APC Members Defect To PDP In Benue

Scores of ardent supporters and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state have dumped the ruling party, defecting to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors numbering over 2,000 were led by Hon. Thomas Mlanga, a chieftain of the APC. They are from Ucha in Ukum Local Government Area of the state. The ceremony was performed by former governor Gabriel Suswam.

In a statement signed by the state PDP publicity secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, commended the decampees for taking the wise decision to cross over into the light having realized they were only tricked with empty promises by the APC.

“As rightly stated by the lead decampee, Thomas Mlanga, at the occasion, the immediate past PDP-led administration of Rt. Hon. Gabriel Torwua Suswam, brought unprecedented prosperity and development to the people of Sankera area through the execution of massive infrastructural projects, pointing to the Zaki-Biam-Afia-Gbeji Road which passes through Ucha, as one of such projects.

“We like to emphasise here that, after sixteen years of stable existence during which period the PDP steered the ship of the Nigerian state to entrench democracy, and having emerged as one of Africa’s foremost political parties, our great party remains the only viable alternative for the Nigerian people, irrespective of tribe, religion or social status.

“The doors of the PDP are still wide open to receive more and more of Benue people who, realising their mistakes and are returning home.”

Source: Leadership

