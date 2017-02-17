Scores Killed As Troops Battle Boko Haram In Maiduguri

There were reported bomb explosions and heavy gunfire around Maiduguri City late Thursday evening as Boko Haram terrorists battle to take over the city.

The explosions which sent shivers down the residents occurred as the heavily armed insurgents attempted to attack the city through the newly constructed Customs House where IDPs from Mafa LGA are being camped but were stopped by the gallant military officers and members of the Civilian JTF who engaged them in a serious gun battle that lasted more than an hour.

Although, report of casualties are still sketchy but an unconfirmed source said scores of civilians and all Boko Haram fighters that carried out the late Thursday evening attack were killed.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: