See Photos Of A Policeman Killed by Fulani Herdsmen In Delta State

A Facebook user just shared the photos of one policeman killed while he engaged in a gun battle with Fulani Herdsmen in Delta state.

He wrote:-

“Gotten home now I met a bad news that someone close to me lost his life in a gun battle in warri between the Nigeria police and the Fulani herdsmen and on their escaped they fell into river.

Nigeria my country wakeup and never give chance to Fulani herdsmen to take over our land..Bad country with bad rulers…R.I.P big bro Johnson Ehiakhamen”

Vanguard reports that the herdsmen, dressed in police uniform, armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle, yesterday, in Delta State, leaving a number of police officers, including an Area Commander injured.

Source: Facebook

