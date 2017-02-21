Sen Andy Uba Officially Decamps To APC

Sen. Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced the defection of Senator Andy Uba from the PDP to the APC during Tuesday’s plenary.

Recall that Uba had first disclosed his defection at a news briefing in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state on February 1.

According to him, APC has ideology and focus which he needed to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.

Uba further said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

He listed some of the personalities as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

Uba stressed that with such caliber of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.

