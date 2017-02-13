Shame! Teen Mum Arrested for Sucking Her 3-month-old Son’s P*nis

A young mother will regret her life after she was arrested for sucking her 3-month-old son’s manhood and making child P0*n.

A teen mum has been accused of sexually abusing her three-month-old son and creating child P0*n, Sun UK reports . The mother identified as Jazmine Nichole Pacyga, 19, is alleged to have sucked her son’s man-hood (oral s*x), according to court documents.

The tot was taken into custody after his 19-year-old mum’s parental rights were suspended, according to an abuse and neglect petition filed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

She is currently being held in Muskegon County Jail on two felony charges, with bail set at $200,000 (£159,000 GBP).

The incident happened on February 5, and she has since been charged with first degree criminal s*xual conduct, and with manufacturing sexually abusive material.

According to MLive, she faces life in prison if convicted. The 19-year-old is set to appear in court on February 23.