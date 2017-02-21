Shocker! Half-N*ked Couple Caught Having S*x While Riding a Motorbike in the Middle of a Busy Road | Video

An unbelievable couple has been caught on camera having s*x while riding on a speeding bike on a busy highway at night.

A video has shown the bizarre moment a young couple were caught on camera having s*x while on the back of a moving motorcycle.

According to Daily Mail UK, police have launched an investigation after the footage, filmed in Encarnacion, south-eastern Paraguay, went viral online.

It was captured by a witness using a smartphone and he could not believe his eyes when he spotted the semi-unclad couple.

The woman was lying back on the petrol tank with her short skirt hitched up and her legs were wrapped around the shirtless male rider.

The video has provoked a lively debate on internet forums across South America and around the world.

Many users pointed out that in addition to their incredibly dangerous s*xual antics, neither of the young couple were wearing helmets.

Police are believed to be investigating the incident which happened in the Santa Maria neighbourhood of Encarnacion.

Officers are said to be scrutinising the video in an attempt to identify the randy pair.

A police spokesman said that they would face a fine of around three million PYG (£430) if they were tracked down and convicted.

However, if there was evidence that the biker had been drinking he would face a hefty fine and possibly even prison.

Encarnacion is the capital of the department of Itapua and the third-largest city in Paraguay.

In recent years, it has also become the tourism capital of the country, with its wide beaches and newly completed waterfront boardwalk.

Watch the video below: