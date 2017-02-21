Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Shocking! Lagos Police Officer Shoots at Commercial Bus Driver for Not Obeying Traffic Light | Photo

Deolu February 21, 2017

A trigger-happy operative of the Nigerian Police Force, has allegedly shot a commercial driver for reasons bordering on traffic offense. Quite shocking!
A Twitter user, Fone Repair Guy (@Anagazo), has taken to the social networking site to narrated a shocking incident which happened recently in the commercial city of Lagos.
According to the poster, an official of the Nigerian Police Lagos state command, reportedly shot a commercial bus driver for not obeying traffic light.
Below is how he narrated the story on social media;

Source: Tori

