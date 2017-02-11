Sokoto Governor Dissolves Internal Revenue Board

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has approved the dissolution of the management committee of the State Board of Internal Revenue.

The State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Saidu Umar, in a statement, said a nine-member interim management committee had been constituted, pending when a substantive board would be appointed.

The commissioner urged the new appointees to develop a ”holistic road map” that would strengthen the board.

According to him, the state government will provide necessary support to the new team, headed by Aminu Dalhatu, to enable it achieve optimum results.

The governor had at a recent stakeholders’ forum, promised to reposition the board to enable it to discharge its responsibilities diligently and efficiently.

