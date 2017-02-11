Sunday , 12 February 2017
Sokoto Governor Dissolves Internal Revenue Board

niyi February 11, 2017

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has approved the dissolution of the management committee of the State Board of Internal Revenue.

The State Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Saidu Umar, in a statement, said a nine-member interim management committee had been constituted, pending when a substantive board would be appointed.

The commissioner urged the new appointees to develop a ”holistic road map” that would strengthen the board.

According to him, the state government will provide necessary support to the new team, headed by Aminu Dalhatu, to enable it achieve optimum results.

The governor had at a recent stakeholders’ forum, promised to reposition the board to enable it to discharge its responsibilities diligently and efficiently.

One comment

  1. maina ma'aji maina modu
    February 12, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Sokotos governor thanks you your working

    Reply

