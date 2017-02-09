Sokoto Hisbah Arrests Govt Official For Being In Possession Of Fake Dollars

A Local Government Councillor in Sokoto State was on Wednesday arrested by the State Hisbah Commission for allegedly being in possession of fake U.S. dollars.

The Commander of the Commission, Dr. Adamu Bello, in an interview with reporters said the Councillor was arrested alongside some prostitutes when his men raided a house allegedly used for prostitution at Gandi, a village in Rabah Local Government.

“We also arrested one Hadiza Muhammad, a suspected trafficker, after raiding a house where she keep prostitutes.

“The lady was arrested alongside 14 suspected prostitutes, some of who are her relatives,” he said.

According to Dr Bello, the commission acted on a tip off following series of complaints, by residents of the area, over illicit activities in the house.

“The Councillor was arrested with fake 500 dollars and 1000 Naira notes.

“As at the time of arrest, he was wearing amulets which he claimed were used for protection.”

The commander said that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

The Councillor while responding to questions from newsmen denied ownership of the foreign currencies saying it belonged to his friend.

“I am married with three children; I was in the house to see my girlfriend who has charmed me, making it difficult to leave her.

“I have promised to find a way of neutralising the charm so as to end this unusual habit of visiting places like this,” he said.

In her reaction, Hadiza said that she was not into trafficking or camping prostitutes.

“They came here on their own and decided to reside with me,” she claimed.

