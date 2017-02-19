Spider in Australia faces off against snake

Two of Australia’s deadliest creatures faced off when a redback spider attacked an eastern brown snake.

North Vic Engines Cobram automotive company in Victoria shared video of the battle after the redback descended and trapped the eastern brown in its web.

“We had a visit today from a baby snake,” the auto company said. “Lucky our pet redback found it and killed it for us!”

The snake can be seen struggling to free itself from the web as the spider gradually makes its descent before delivering a fatal bite.

Brenton Maher, who filmed the video, told the Herald Sun he’s encountered snakes and spiders feuding with each other before.

“We had exactly this situation happen about this time last year, and yes the spider won that time too,” he said.

