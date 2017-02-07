Staunch Rhymer Hails Wizkid and Glo, Throw Shades at Others.

Staunch Rhymer releases his first set of rhymes featuring Nigeria’s number one international music act (Wizkid) and world class telecommunication giant (Glo). Staunch Rhymer is a wordsmith, he describes himself as an artist capable of painting individual and brands with words that can make them more appealing and acceptable to their follower and clients respectively.

Adewunmi Philip, the staunch Rhymer is the lead executive officer at Alvret Communications and CampusExpress Media.

Africa’s Pride – Glo

Glo, glo with pride

Sit back and watch others go mad

Seeking network service to call their FAM.

Telecommunication is our game

In Africa, we reign sane

Other networks drives their customers insane

But, here we are

Offering better packages that makes the presence of these telecomm brands seem in vain

They are so dead they took shade in the hades

Our internet service is very fast and efficient

Cuz our customer’s satisfaction is the reason for our existence.

Hmm, they heard about our buzz so they created a pulse

We offered cheaper call rates

That saw their customers ignoring their sickening pulse to board our buzzing bus

In this telecomm biz

We glo so much, we make other networks flop

We could not have done this better without the support of our consumers who are behind our ups.

Graced one – Wizkid

Haters can beef

With all that it is one love, no rift

When you surface, they get carried away by your presence

They beg for your kind of grace that has made you this great.

Wizlion!

When you enter you call all to attention

Your presence is a distraction that does not require any mention

All protocols duly observed but you know, Wizzy is here, you all can go on reserve

Baba nla of Afro pop

Young wizard performing wonders with music

Fela in a young body

All I see are singular similarities

You can take this personal, I tell you this is another legend in all sincerity

Daddy yo!

Your songs gets to the depth of our soul

Shooting arrows to our marrow

And causing reflex we can’t control.

