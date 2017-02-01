Stella Damasus Doesn’t Support 2face Idibia’s Protest

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus revealed to fans that despite the fact that she is too far from home to join the Mass Protest rescheduled for Feb 6th she won’t encourage it.

Stella says the time spent protesting can be used in doing other productive things that can better the life of others. Stella went on to say that people who want to protest should get their information right before embarking on the rally.

Source: Tunez Media

