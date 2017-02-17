After being stuck in traffic jam, kidnappers let abducted man go

After an Indian toll booth company’s assistant manager was abducted at gunpoint, kidnappers let him go after getting stuck in a traffic jam in Gurgaon.

A man with a fake driving license was driving a Mercedes car. While crossing the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon around 10.15 am, he denied to pay the toll tax of 60 Indian rupees and even threatened the toll booth official to not ask for the toll.

Around 11.37, the same Mercedes returned to the toll booth with more than 15 miscreants and at gunpoint, abducted the toll booth’s assistant manager.

They drove off some 150 metres away from the booth and thrashed the assistant manager.

Eventually, after getting stuck in the Gurgaon traffic, and finding no place to go, the assistant manager had to be let go by the men.

