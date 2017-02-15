Styl-Plus Returns with Beautiful New Music

Styl-Plus, now made up of the duo Shifi and Zeal, who made a ground renaissance under Eskimo Records, have just released a new single titled “Aso Ibora (Blanket)“; this serenading number depicts the essence of the brand and band that we have always come to know.

The re-birth of the duo brings forth this uplifting song that centers on love; with their vocal talents shining through.

The song was produced by Sean Tizzle’s ‘Eruku saye po’ producer Blaq Jerzee, mixed and mastered by Zenno Foster, with guitar strings by Fiokee. It set to rock the airwaves this Valentine’s season and beyond, and give Nigerians a taste of the new and better Styl-Plus.

