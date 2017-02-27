“I Suffered Domestic Violence For Six Years In My Marriage,” Muma Gee



According to Pulse, Singer and mother of three, Muma Gee is speaking out about the difficulties she had in her marriage. In a chat with HipTV, Muma Gee explained that she gave all to her marriage including taking a break from her career for six years to cater for her family.

She said,

“I put in all my best, I got married and I became a full time house wife for six years and even though im hearing rumours here and there that is describing me otherwise but God knows, for me to have taken a break for six years, its enough to show anyone that I was really dedicated and I gave the marriage all my life, all my time and all….”

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, her publicist Don Saint also said Muma Gee fears for her life and safety following death threats from her husband. They have also released photo evidence of domestic abuse.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: