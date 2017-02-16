Suspended Police Inspector Floors IG, PSC In Court Again

Abdullahi Abubakar, a suspended police inspector has again defeated the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) in court.

This is as the Federal Industrial Court, Kano, for the second time, ordered the IG and the PSC to pay the applicant’s accumulated entitlements.

Abubakar is seeking redress over his unlawful suspension.

He was suspended from police in 1995, after which he instituted a legal action against the IG and the commission.

The court, presided over by Justice Lawan Mani, had on May 21, 2014, ordered the IG and the commission to pay the complainant his entitlements having satisfied that his suspension was unlawful.

It also ordered for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended police inspector, whose colleagues had already attained the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

However, the defendants failed to comply with the order for about three years.

The complainant then went back to the court and applied for an order to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pay the entitlements on behalf of the federal government.

When the case came up today for ruling on the application, Justice Mani ruled that the CBN should appear before the court on the 9th March, 2017 with explicit explanation on why his ruling had not been obeyed.

Source: Dailypost

