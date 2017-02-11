Teenage Boy To Cool Off In PRISON After Defiling His 6-Year-Old Sister

According to a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court Isah Umar will remain behind bars after he allegedly lured his six-year-old sister into his room and defiled her.

Isah according to the court ruling today, Friday, February 10, will be held in detention for the next 30 days pending investigations.

The Magistrate, Mr Abubakar Adamu, who gave the ruling, said the accused should remain behind bars pending the outcome of further investigations by the Police.

The 19-year-old Umar, who lives in Sabon Birni area of Sokoto, is facing a charge of child defilement.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him but according to the prosecution, the accused committed the offence at his apartment on August 2, 2016.

Seargent Rose Mathew told the court that Umar was busted when the girl raised alarm. He however tried to silence her by beating her and covering her mouth.

Mathew said the offence violated Section 283 of the Penal Code, Laws of the Federation 2004.

The case has been adjourned to March 9.

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: