Teenage S*x Trade Booms In Asaba

…Used Condoms Litter Umuagu Surroundings

…Shoe Makers, Tricycle Riders Struggle For Them

…Female School Drop-Out On The Increase

Teenage s*x trade is currently booming in Asaba and its environs in Delta State. The practitioners and their patrons, investigation revealed, have turned Umuagu Quarters of Asaba, into mecca of sorts during nightfall.

Expectedly, the quarters becomes beehive of activities for unsuspecting s*x hungry men, most of whom highbrow businessmen and top civil servants in the state who in the day time carry out survey about what it will cost them to have each of them in bed.

These teenagers, who have found comfort in “marathon s*x” including alleged oral s*x as a way of life, are said to be native of Ebonyi State whose parents had sojourned in Asaba community over the years and were brought in “Local business way of selling fresh fruits in the streets of Asaba and its environs.

The teenagers who are also school drop out, are at present commercial s*x workers operating under the guise of selling fruits for their mother who reportedly said to have had ten of them all girls.

As it were, they are said to be well endowed with “ebony black is beauty” and during their trade in the sale of fruits around Ibusa-Asaba Junction, up to the popular Ogbeogonogo market, they disarm s*x hungry men who cannot turn their face out of them rather to stop over in the day time to negotiate the sale of the fruit that are package into different bows on the walk way slab of Nnebisi Road to Ibusa Junction and Ogbeogonogo axis where they also strike the balance for s*xual intercourse with a fixed price.

Investigation revealed that while the negotiation for s*x with the unsuspecting men lasts, these teenagers, some of whom who dropped out in JSS II and III, are dressed in skimpy clothes, especially short skirts and transparent T-shirts that will barely cover their indecency before their targeted men who often will not waste time but allegedly make payment between N5, 000 and N6, 000 into their hands.

Sources said it a family business as money realized under the guise of selling fruits is handed over to their mother who will spend part of it to “settle” secure agents whenever they are arrested.

But the Police Image Maker in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka confirmed that the Police were investigating the activities of these teenagers who operate as prostitute around Ibusa-Asaba Junction and Ogbeogonogo market under the guise of selling fruits.

He said: “we are aware of the activities but no arrest has been made, we are investigating them and will soon bring them to book”. One of them, Amarachi (surname withheld) who spoke to our reporter, confirmed that she and her sister moved into the commercial s*x business because their parents are poor, adding that the proceeds they get from the business, pay their school fee and feedings, particularly at the hash economic processes.

Another Ogor (surname withheld) claimed they were born indulged in s*x trade to lift up their family. Those in the know said that these teenagers between 13 and 14 years old, are often armed with condoms which they offer to their clients during s*xual intercourse while standing inside darkness at the open environment of their house.

This, an octogenarian mother, Mrs. Adaeze Onochie said had brought disgrace to Umuagu community in the recent times, particularly in the mornings where used condoms litter everywhere.

Shoemakers, tricycle riders including touts are patrons of these commercial s*x workers who bully their customers who fail to meet their financial demand.

But in a swift reaction, the Diokpa of Umuagu community, Francis Tolafe said reports have reached the elders’ council the atrocities of the teenagers, disclosing that committee had been set to ensure they are brought to book and fined for allegedly desecrating the land. “It is a taboo what these small girls have turned themselves into out land, we will soon bring them to book” he added.

Source: Leadership

