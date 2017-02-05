Sunday , 5 February 2017
Thief Burnt To Death In University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (Photos)

Jo Daniel February 5, 2017

An armed robber last night attacked a student of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi Benue state at Joy hostels along South Core demanding for his mobile phone and laptop

Upon refusal of the student to hand over the requested gadgets, he shot at the student knee but he dogged and they started dragging for the gun which waked other students, he was overpowered and caught.

He was today discovered burnt to ashes along the roadside in the school campus.

Lasgidi Online could not not confirm at the time of filing this report if the alleged robber was a student of the institution.

Source: Lasgidi Online

