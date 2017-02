‘We thought you were our new Fela’, Nigerians blast Tuface

Following the cancellation of the nationwide protest planned by Tuface Idibia aka 2baba, against the Nigerian government with regards to the crippling state of the country’s economic situation, Nigerians have hit back at the artiste.

Many were reminiscent of how musical legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti spoke against the government even when the country was ruled by military dictators.

Some even called Tuface a ‘coward’ asking why he chickened out of the planned protest.

Here are some posts:

2baba fall my hand big time. I tot he was the FELA of our generation. Na wah na real wah!!! — Aunty P (@Nawtydivap) February 5, 2017

I actually thought 2face is our new Fela. Nobody can be like Fela. — AJOKE (@tannyolawuyi) February 5, 2017

@official2baba you just acted like a coward fela is never your mentor cos u are not like him at all you are a diff person — Tomiwa Temilayo (@temilayo_tomiwa) February 5, 2017

Fela was beaten and brutalised, 2face have not been beaten and brutalised. He gave up on an ordinary threat. What a coward… — Moshood Okunola (@wealthrope02) February 5, 2017

