Tiger in zoo takes out video drone

A drone operator taking video of a tiger at a Colombian zoo learned an expensive lesson about the big cat’s speed when the tiger pounced on the device.

The video, recorded at the Hacienda Napoles zoo, shows the tiger warily eyeing the drone as it records footage of the big cat in a grassy field.

The tiger keeps a close watch on the drone as it flies to low altitude for a closer look.

The predator strikes suddenly, pinning the drone down before picking it up in its mouth.

The drone’s owner said the device “was eaten” by the tiger.

“That’s what you call a bad drone fail,” the filmer wrote.

