Tinubu Reveals What Buhari Told Him In London

The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as “fit as fiddle” after he met the President at Abuja House in the UK yesterday.

A source revealed that Buhari told Tinubu that he’s not happy with the hardship in the country and how many Nigerians are suffering, hence he needs help from everyone.

Mr President is aware that he’s losing supporters due to the troubling economic situation and wants his friends and associates to help come up with solutions that could assist government navigate the challenges and get Nigeria out of recession and improve the lives of Nigerians.

Another source revealed Buhari will likely return to Nigeria in a matter of days to have an enlarged meeting with several stakeholders on the way forward for the economy.

Source: Naijaloaded

