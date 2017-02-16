Tiwa Savage is the Biggest African Chic in the World – U.S Rapper, Fat Joe Reveals Collaboration with Mavin Singer | Video

Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage continues to prove she is the most popular female artiste on the continent as U.S rapper, Fat Joe revealed her upcoming collaboration with Remy Ma.

Few days after Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage hung out with her boss Jay-Z at the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch held last weekend in Los Angeles which was attended by top acts including Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the mother-of-one has been proven to be the most popular female artiste on African continent.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with The Breakfast Club, popular U.S rapper, Fat Joe revealed Tiwa Savage’s upcoming collaboration with Terror Squad rap queen, Remy Ma.

“She is the biggest African chic in the world in the world. She’s huge. She’s like the African Rihanna,” the rap mogul said of Tiwa to the radio hosts, and this was corroborated by Remy Ma herself.

Now, the Mavin Queen has obviously clinched a major collaboration with top act, Remy Ma, we just can’t wait for their new record to drop.

Fat Joe in a recent interview at the Breakfast club confirmed a music collaboration with Nigerian star singer, Tiwa Savage and Remy Ma. He also tagged her as the 'biggest African chic in the world'☺️ @tiwasavage #TiwaSavage #FatJoe #RemyMa #PulseMusic #PulseNigeria A post shared by Pulse NG (@pulsenigeria247) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:35am PST

Watch Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s full ‘Breakfast Club’ interview below;

Source: Tori