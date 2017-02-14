Tourist mailed meth to hotel so he could try it on vacation

A tourist told police in the US that he mailed himself crystal methamphetamine so he could try the drug for the first time while on the tropical island of Key West, according to reports.

Robert Bare, 24, of Bullhead City, Ariz., admitted he mailed the package — meth wrapped in dirty socks and paper — to the Inn at Key West “because he was in town to party,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

On Feb. 8, an employee opened the small box, which was addressed only to the hotel, 3420 N. Roosevelt Blvd., and had a return address with the name Robert Dean Bare, who was not listed as a guest at the time. Hotel management called the police.

When Bare came to pick up the package, an undercover detective posing as a hotel manager handed it over. Bare took the package and was stopped by undercover detectives in the lobby. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Bare said he has never used methamphetamine before but wanted to try it, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, and was released at 3:15 a.m. Friday after posting $19,000 bond.

