Tragedy: Man Drinks Himself To Death While Celebrating Valentine’s Day (Photo)

A man believed to be in his thirties 30s was found dead behind a house at Ayigbe town in the Weija Gbawe constituency after he got drunk on Valentine’s Day, reports Adom News.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’s Kofi Adjei, the Assembly for New Weija electoral area, Oduro Amoah said the young man was drunk after visiting a drinking spot on Tuesday around 7:00 PM and fell in to a gutter.

“He came out from a pub very drunk. Battling his way home with blurry vision, he unluckily fell into a gutter. Some residents around helped him out…” he said.

He said unfortunately, the unknown man lost his life this Wednesday morning as a result of excessive drinking.

Meanwhile, the police in Weija have conveyed the body to the Korle Bu Teaching hospital morgue waiting autopsy.

Source: Naijaloaded

