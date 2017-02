A serious tragedy has struck a girls boarding school in Delta State after a raging fire consumed properties.

There is panic at Chude Girls Grammar school in Sapele, Delta state following a raging fire outbreak in the school. According to reports, the students woke up this morning to see one of their blocks on fire.

The fire seems to be serious as reports have it that men of the fire service have come twice but are still yet to quench the inferno.

