“I Was Trapped For Nearly 2 hours” – Man Who Survived Terrible Bus Accident That Plunged Into River Reveals

Jo Daniel February 18, 2017

The victim, who simply identified himself as Nnamdi, told TheCable at Ajegunle police station, Owode Onirin, , saying;

“I joined the bus at a park in Benin last night. I heard it bus was coming from Aba,”

“The journey was smooth. In fact some of us were even cracking jokes… The accident happened in the twinkle of an eye. We started crying for help, but no one came to us. After over one hour, I began to lose hope.

“Some of us were praying, some were just crying. I got confused and didn’t know what to do. It was when it almost got to two hours that some men came to rescue us. At that time, three people had died.”

“I just don’t know what to say. Where would I have been by now? It’s still like a dream,”

