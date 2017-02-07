Troops Intercept 2 Female Suicide Bombers In Borno, Kill One

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday intercepted two female suicide bombers near a NNPC mega filling station in Maiduguri, Borno State, while attempting to carry out an attack.

One of the girls was shot dead while trying to escape while the other surrendered, Victor Isuku, State Police Public Relations Officer, said while confirming the incident to reporters in Maiduguri.

“They were intercepted by security personnel on duty. One was arrested and the other one was shot dead. EOD personnel were quickly drafted to the scene and rendered the area safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of the area who spoke with our correspondent expressed their happiness and thanked the troops for their proactive action in intercepting the bombers thereby saving them from what they described as a major calamity had the explosives worn by the girls gone off near the city’s largest fuel station.

“We really thank God and commend the security people for being very vigilant and proactive in spotting the suicide bombers on time”, Sammaila Bashir, a motorists who claimed to have witnessed the incident said.

“If they were not spotted on time, who knows their destination especially as they were seen behind the NNPC mega station,” he said.

