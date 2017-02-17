Trump’s Labour Secretary Nominee Withdraws

Donald Trump’s pick to be labour secretary has withdrawn his nomination after being involved in an immigration scandal.

Andrew Puzder has dropped out after allegations emerged he failed to pay taxes for five years for a former housekeeper who was not authorised to work in the US.One Republican source said six senators had asked the White House not to go through with Mr Puzder’s confirmation hearing because they were unable to vote for him.

The chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc has also been under fire for remarks on women and people who work for his restaurants. He said he was ‘honoured to have been considered by President Donald Trump’ to lead the labour department.

He added in a statement: ‘After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for secretary of labour.

‘While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team.’

The withdrawal is the latest headache for Mr Trump, whose national security adviser was also forced to resign.

The White House admitted that Mr Trump’s ‘trust’ in Michael Flynn had been eroded after he had misled vice president Mike Pence and others about conversations he had with Russian officials before the president took office.

Presidential spokesman Sean Spicer said General Flynn forgot ‘critical details’ about a phone call on 29 December with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, creating ‘a critical mass and an unsustainable situation’.

Source: Leadership

