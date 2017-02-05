Tuface Cancels Planned Anti-Govt Protest

Hip-hop artist, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TuFace has announced the cancellation of the much publicized One Voice planned protest against the situation in the country scheduled for Monday, 6th of February.

The musician made the announcement in a short video posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, citing security reasons for the cancellation.

“Dear Nigerians, after due consultations, it has become clear that the one voice protest scheduled to hold in Lagos and Abuja on Monday, February 6 is under serious threat of hijack by interests not aligned with our ideals.

“The point I am intent on making is not worth the life of any Nigerian. It is motivated by the need to negotiate a better deal for the ordinary Nigerian.

“I therefore announce the cancellation of the planned protest.

“We would share further information in due course. We appreciate the massive support.

“I am convinced our voices have been heard.

“May God bless you all, may God bless Nigeria.”

The planned protest gained traction with several public figures including Gov Fayose of Ekiti State and civil society groups pledging to be part of it on Monday.

Tuface called for nationwide protest against Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis that has seen costs of goods and services skyrocket, with many families struggling to survive.

But police warned against the protest after initially promising to provide security.

Police authorities said on Friday they had “credible intelligence” that other groups were planning a counter protests on the same day and at the same venues, saying the event could turn violent.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: