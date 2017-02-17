Two Die, Many Injured As Bus Plunges Into River

At least two persons died and several others were injured when a luxurious bus plunged into the Majidun River, Ikorodu on Friday morning.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other rescue agencies have been battling to save the victims.

At the time of filing this report, 7am, bodies of two of the passengers in the bus have been recovered, while several others injured.

Evacuation of the victims was still ongoing, according to the General Manager LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu.

He said: “The incident happened at Owode Elede after Mile 12. The luxurious bus had a brake failure and lost control. It dived into the river. Several people were injured, two people are dead. Evacuation ongoing.”

Source: TheNation

