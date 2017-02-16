Two Evil Brothers Behead 12-year-old Victim for Ritual on Valentine’s Day

Two brothers from the same parents, suspected to be ritualists are in trouble with the law after they were found to be in possession of a fresh human head in Ado Ekiti.

The gallant operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in Ekiti state, have arrested one of two blood brothers of the same parents suspected to be ritualists with a fresh human head.

Speaking to correspondents, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Alberto, gave the names of the suspects as David Oluwatosin and Tosin Oluwatosin, adding that David is at large.

The latest beheading was the third within three weeks. The first two were beheaded in the heat of the Ayede-Itaji land dispute.

Alberto, who confirmed the incidence to journalists in his office in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said Tosin was arrested with the fresh head in Ifaki Ekiti, in Ido-Osi local government of the state around 3.35pm on Tuesday, February 14, following an intelligence report from unnamed source.

He said, “One of the suspects is on the run. The victim is about 12 years old but we are still looking for the severed body and we are also on the trail of the one at large. After investigation, the suspects would be charged to court.”

The PPRO, who decried incessant beheading in the state, said the police would also investigate if the two brothers had hand in the first two beheading.