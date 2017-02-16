Two Suspected Robbers Set Ablaze In Calabar

Angry residents, who have been incessantly harassed by dare-devil robbers, burnt to ashes two suspected robbers in Calabar, the Cross River State, Thursday.

One of them was burnt along White House Street, while the other was at Abua by Ephraim Street.

It was gathered that the suspected robbers numbering over thirty and armed with guns, machetes, axes and other weapons were walking through the streets in Calabar-South in broad daylight, robbing and harassing residents.

They were however confronted by the police and there was a shootout which resulted in some of them sustaining gunshot wounds. Some still managed to escape with the wound, while five were arrested by the police.

The two that were killed were among those that sustained the bullet wounds and while trying to escape were caught and burnt alive by the people.

A resident who lives along Ekondo Street recounted, “It was like a war zone here, bullets were flying everywhere as the police and cultists engaged each other.

“From Ekondo Street, Ebuka Street, King Duke Street, Abua Street, Nyong Edem Street, White House Street, up to Mayne Avenue and many other others in Calabar South it was a really terrifying experience. People were running helter-skelter to protect themselves from stray bullets.

“It was complete pandemonium. The government should do something to check the activities of these cultists who seem to want to take control of this city. I actually commend the police for their response today, but something should be done to check this situation permanently.”

Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Hafiz Inuwa, in a text message Thursday said after received a distress call from residents, he deployed his men immediately to check the situation.

He said five of them were arrested.

Source: TheNation

