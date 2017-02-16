U.S. Set To Pump $1bn Into Nigeria’s Power Sector

Just a day after U.S President, Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Power Africa, an initiative by the US government to light up Africa, on Tuesday said it was planning to invest about one billion dollars on the power sector in Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

The programme’s coordinator, Mr Andrew Herscowitz announced this in Abuja at a news conference on strengthening the power sector in Nigeria. He further said; “Since Power Africa was launched, the U.S. Trade Development Agency has committed approximately 6.5 million dollars in funding for 10 activities supporting Nigeria’s energy sector, which could leverage up to 2.7 billion dollars in investment.”

“It has advanced 50 million dollars in financing from the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) to Lumos, a Nigeria-based solar energy company, to scale up it’s off grid solar power service to about 200,000 Nigerian homes and businesses. Power Africa has supported power companies in the country to the tune of 100 million dollars capital expenditure credit enhancement facility with a corresponding 6.5 million dollars in technical assistance,” he added.

Source: EnergyMixReport

