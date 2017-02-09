Unacceptable For Nigerians To Buy Kerosene Above Official Price -Okowa

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on the relevant authorities to take necessary actions to ensure availability and right pricing of kerosene and other petroleum products in the country.

The governor made the call on Thursday at the inauguration of an ultra-modern filling station owned by North-West Petroleum and Gas Company Limited in Asaba.

He said that it was unacceptable that most Nigerians today buy kerosene above the official price, adding that the product was not readily available inspite of high pricing.

The governor said that the situation called for necessary action aimed at easing the suffering of the masses.

“Our people have been finding it very difficult to get kerosene at the appropriate prices, so, we are very much interested in its regular supply at the right price.

“It is our hope and prayer that kerosene will never be out of stock and we thank God that we are going to get it at the official price at this ultra-modern filling station.

“It has been an unlikely thing in the past few months to have kerosene at the appropriate prices.

“I believe that this will lead to greater competition and also drive other filling stations to try to keep their prices at control price as stipulated by the authorities,” Okowa said.

He commended the management the company for its interest in establishing in the state and encouraged it to also establish modular refineries.

“We would rather want a modular refinery to be established here in Delta State than in other places.

“After all, we produce the crude, the transport of the crude will be close by and we will find a place that is very close for you so that you would not need to have transportation challenges.

“We want to encourage other private investors to invest more and provide this kind of project that will help to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Dr Olaolu Modashiru, a director in the company, said that the friendly environment for investment attracted the company to Delta.

He gave an assurance that the company has a reputation of having products at all times at the right price.

Source: Vanguard

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: