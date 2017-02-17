Saturday , 18 February 2017
Unbelievable! Abuja Prophet Dupes Man of N1.2million

Deolu February 17, 2017

A prophet has gotten a businessman terribly aggrieved and frustrated after duping him of a huge sum of money in the FCT.

A man has been duped of over N1.2million by a ‘prophet’ introduced to him by his mother to pray for him on improving his business fortunes.
According to Daily Trust, the victim identified only as Destiny, works at a Bureau de Change.
A police source said he collected the dollar equivalent of N1.2 million from his colleagues using his friend’s car as collateral.
The source added that the ‘prophet’ left with the money after the victim slept off while the prophet was praying for him in his residence at First Avenue, Gwarinpa.
“He gave the money to the ‘prophet’ and then he started praying and the victim didn’t know when he slept off. He woke up only to discover that the prophet had left with the money,” the source said.
It was gathered that the victim’s friend whose vehicle was used as collateral reported the case at the Gwarinpa Police Station.
When contacted, the Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo said the victim was in police custody, adding that he narrated his ordeal during investigation.
“He plans to replace the friend’s vehicle with his own which is with the mechanic,” he said.
He said the police are hoping that the victim’s mother presently in Rivers State would aid investigation in arresting the fleeing ‘prophet,’ adding that if the friends failed to settle with the Bureau de Change operators the case would be charged to court.
Source: Tori
